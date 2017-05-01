Fyre Festival organisers: “It fell dramatically short of even modest expectations”

The Bahamas-based luxury festival made global headlines last week for its disastrous organisation and early cancellation of this year's event

The organisers of Fyre Festival has issue another apology to festivalgoers and staff, admitting that the staging of its disastrous 2017 event “fell dramatically short of even modest expectations.”

The Bahamas-based luxury festival made global headlines last week as pictures, videos and personal testimonies from the festival site depicted the event’s disastrous organisation, with claims of crowded airports, no running water and catering only offering bread, cheese and salad. Tickets for Fyre ranged from $1,000 to $12,000, with such acts as Migos, Skepta and Major Lazer booked to play.

After issuing a formal apology on Saturday (April 29) and declaring that it will return next year, Fyre have again apologised to its punters, staff and talent for the huge problems that plagued this year’s festival.

“#FyreFestival is a dream & vision we poured our hearts & souls into creating, 2017 fell dramatically short of even modest expectations,” the festival wrote in a series of tweets yesterday (April 30). “We’re heartbroken that we let down all the guests who put their faith in us.

Fyre’s co-founder Ja Rule also issued an update on the situation on the ground at the festival yesterday, declaring that “all guests are safe.”