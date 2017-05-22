The fallout from Fyre Festival continues...

The already infamous Fyre Festival is now being investigated by the FBI, according to a report.

The botched music bash in the Bahamas is said to have become the focus of a criminal investigation run jointly by the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI.

Authorities are “looking into possible mail, wire and securities fraud,” the New York Times reports. However, a spokesperson has for the FBI declined to comment on the report.

Fyre’s organisers – which include rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland – have already been hit with a $100 million (£80 million) lawsuit. This lawsuit was filed by a celebrity lawyer who is representing over 150 festival-goers.

A second high-profile class-action lawsuit has also been filed against Fyre. Represented by attorney John Girardi, attendees Chelsea Chinery, Shannon McAuliffe, and Desiree Flores are suing for breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and fraud suit. Their suit specifically takes issue with Fyre’s social media campaign prior to the event.

Fyre Festival’s organisers have remained adamant that they will return with another event next year – even offering disgruntled punters the option of VIP tickets to the 2018 festival instead of a full refund for this year’s event.

However, Ja Rule and Billy MacFarland have reportedly been “barred” from staging any more festivals in The Bahamas by the country’s Ministry of Tourism.