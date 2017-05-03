Fyre Festival hit with new lawsuit

The latest legal action to be launched against the disastrous Bahamas-based festival focuses on its social media-led promotional campaign

Fyre Festival have been hit with another lawsuit as the fallout from last week’s disastrous event continues.

Fyre’s founders – which include the rapper Ja Rule – and organisers have already been confronted with a $100 million lawsuit, with the suit being filed by a celebrity lawyer who is representing over 150 festivalgoers.

A second high-profile class-action lawsuit has now been filed against Fyre. Represented by attorney John Girardi, attendees Chelsea Chinery, Shannon McAuliffe, and Desiree Flores are suing over breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and fraud suit. As The Hollywood Reporter reports, the suit specifically takes issue with Fyre’s social media campaign prior to the event.

The complaint claims that the festival paid over 400 social media personalities and celebrities to promote Fyre, stating: “Social media ‘influencers’ made no attempt to disclose to consumers that they were being compensated for promoting the Fyre Festival.”

The lawsuit also claims that Ja Rule and co-founder Billy McFarland knew a month before the chaotic festival was eventually cancelled that they wouldn’t be able to deliver the ‘luxury’ festival as advertised – and yet they still didn’t warn ticketholders.

While Fyre Festival have been adamant that they will return with another event next year – even offering disgruntled ticketholders the choice of VIP tickets to the 2018 festival instead of a full refund for this year’s event – Ja Rule and MacFarland have reportedly been “barred” from staging any more festivals in The Bahamas by the country’s Ministry of Tourism.