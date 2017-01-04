Gallant, Alessia Cara and Jeremih make Forbes ’30 Under 30′ new talent list

Troye Sivan, Desiigner and Lil Yachty are among other musicians to make the prestigious new talent list.

Rising stars Gallant, Alessia Cara and Jeremih all appear on this year’s Forbes ’30 Under 30′ new talent list.

Singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, ‘Panda’ hit-maker Desiigner, rapper Lil Yachty, pop star Charlie Puth and rapper G-Eazy appear on the list too, joined by songwriter-turned-solo artist Julia Michaels, the co-writer of Justin Bieber’s hit ‘Sorry’.

The list was selected by a panel including Halsey and Jason Derulo, who both appeared on last year’s Forbes ’30 Under 30′ list. Check out the full top 30 on the Forbes website.

Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ list actually features 600 rising stars split into 20 different categories including sports, social entrepreneurs, media, art and style, and finance. Other high-profile selections include model, businesswoman and reality star Kylie Jenner, who appears in the retail and e-commerce category.

The selections in the Hollywood and entertainment category include Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie, Orange Is The New Black star Samira Wiley and Alden Ehrenreich, the actor cast as a young Han Solo in a forthcoming Star Wars spin-off film.

Actors Evan Rachel Wood, Elle Fanning and Trevante Rhodes appear in the same category, joining social media stars Cameron Dallas and Tyler Oakley.