‘Game Of Thrones’ star spotted filming new Kasabian video in Leicester

Cersei's been spotted in Leicester..

Game Of Thrones star Leana Headey was spotted filming Kasabian’s latest music video in Leicester over the weekend.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The actress, who plays Cersei Lannister in the HBO show, was spotted at a variety of locations across the city, including an unnamed pub, the New Walk Museum, and shopping area The Lanes.

Photos posted on social media show the actress and guitarist Serge Pizzorno posing for photos with fans – while a short video shows her on set in the pub. You can check out the footage below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

During the shoot, another man was also spotted walking the streets of Leicester while dressed as Tudor king Richard III, with a report in the Leicester Mercury claiming that he was played by a former ‘Skins’ actor’.

Kieran Thwaites, who spotted the actress, said: “She was dressed in really bright gear and the guy dressed as Richard was in really old stuff. It was really strange, you have got to get a snap of it when you see something like that, you can’t just stand by.”

He also praised Kasabian for “to their roots’ by opting to film the video in their home city.

“They do kind of stick to their roots, I know a lot of people who see them around in the city or at the football”, he said.

“A lot of people would go swanning off to LA or wherever but it’s good that they are staying in Leicester.”

The band are yet to reveal which song the video was being filmed for – but it comes as they gear up to headline Reading & Leeds festivals for the second time at the end of this month.