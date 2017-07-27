Marcus Mumford and QPR team up for football fundraiser Game4Grenfell

The match, which will feature such ex pros as Les Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and David Seaman, will raise money for the victims of the tower block fire

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford has teamed up with Queens Park Rangers to organise a charity football match to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The game, titled ‘Game4Grenfell’, will be hosted at QPR’s Loftus Road stadium in west London on September 2, with kick-off taking place at 3:00pm.

The brainchild of QPR and Columbia Records’ Fergus Unger-Hamilton, the match will raise funds for the victims of the devastating tower block fire which took place on June 14. ‘Game4Grenfell’ will also act as a community event with the aim of giving back to those who lost so much in the fire, with over 2000 complimentary tickets for the game going to those directly affected by the tragedy.

Two teams consisting of ex-professionals and celebrities will play a regular 90-minute match on the day. Such former players as Les Ferdinand, Alan Shearer, David Seaman and Paul Merson will turn out, while the likes of Damian Lewis, Jarvis Cocker, Richard Ashcroft and Serge Pizzorno will also play.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Tickets for ‘Game4Grenfell’ are priced at £15 for adults and £5 for concessions, with funds from the game being passed directly to the London Community Foundation for allocation to the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund, which distributes funds to survivors and the wider community affected by the fire. Tickets are on sale now.

Speaking about ‘Game4Grenfell’, Mumford said: “I’m very excited to be part of the summer’s worth of football for kids affected by Grenfell and in the wider North Kensington community.

“I’m also really looking forward to dusting off my boots, nutmegging Ferdinand and smashing some goals past Seaman on September 2nd.”