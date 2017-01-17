The Garage in Islington to relaunch next month with new cafe and cocktail bar

The legendary venue has been given a huge revamp

The legendary London music venue of The Garage in Islington is set to reopen next month after a huge revamp – and now featuring a new cafe and cocktail bar.

Over the years since it first opened in the early ’90s, the venue has seen landmark performances from the likes of Muse, Oasis, Jeff Buckley, Green Day, Kings Of Leon, Placebo, Feeder, The Killers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, Supergrass and many, many more.

Now, after being bought by The DHP Family, who also own Oslo in Hackney and Nottingham’s Rock City, The Garage will re-open on 25 February – after receiving a ‘dramatic refurbishment’ to the 600-capacity music venue, and now with a cafe and cocktail bar serving food, alcohol and craft beer with a twist.

A DHP spokesman said: “Harking back to the filling station stores of small-town America, the newly designed ground floor will now feature The General Store, an all-day café and bar serving craft beer and cocktails. The design of The General Store will feature reclaimed gas pumps, huge beer fridges and superlative coffee.

“Expect a range of cocktails served from items you’d find in the store, such as cornflakes packets and Campbell’s soup tins, alongside a changing selection of American and British craft beer. Upstairs,

Thousand Island will be an intimate space hosting breaking acts and specialist forward-thinking acts most evenings and late-night socials later in the week featuring an unpretentious programme anchored by collaborative club nights and Thousand Island presents shows. Operating independently from the rest of the space, the room will feature a mirrorball-stuffed ceiling, faces of friends of the venue across one wall, and a condiment-covered dressing room.”

They added: “In addition, at the right hand side of the venue will be a new coffee station and snack bar kiosk, serving takeaway speciality coffees and teas, alongside a range of freshly made breakfast snacks, cakes and sandwiches, all to-go.”

Managing Director George Akins added: “The Garage has been on my radar for about 10 years now when I first looked to buy it. For one reason or another we have just missed out on taking over this iconic venue and breathing new life into it.

Its location layout and history are perfect for what we are looking for in a venue and we look forward to reinventing the space for a new generation.”