Garbage’s Shirley Manson slams Morrissey for defending Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein

"Morrissey has lost the fucking plot"

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has hit out at Morrissey for his recent controversial comments regarding Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.

Over the weekend, Morrissey caused outraged when he claimed that the likes of Spacey had been “unfairly attacked.

While he condemned sexual abuse in any form, he stated that “the person referred to as a victim is merely disappointed,” and said “if everything went well, and if it had given them a great career, they would not talk about it.”

Talking specifically of the Spacey case, Morrissey said: “As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen.”

“I do not know about you, but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always aware of what could happen,” he continued. “When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.”

Then, Shirley Manson took to Garbage’s Twitter page to voice her outrage.

“Morrissey has lost the fucking plot,” she wrote. “Weinstein and Spacey unfairly attacked? For rape, sexual abuse and coercion etc. Fuck you Morrissey! Fuck YOU.”

Recently, London’s Old Vic Theatre confirmed that it has received 20 personal testimonies of alleged inappropriate behaviour by Kevin Spacey while he was the theatre’s artistic director. Among the 20 complaints, 16 are from former staff and all of them are from men. The nature of the complaints range from him ‘making people feel uncomfortable’ and ‘sexually inappropriate behaviour’, while there are no allegations of rape.

Meanwhile, Garbage are currently working on new material ahead of celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Version 2.0’ next year.

“I’ve always been defiant and that’s not going to change,” Manson told NME about what’s inspiring her at the moment. “That’s never changed, even if you look at our old songs. I was quite surprised to find all the jewels that we did that were so relevant now – like ‘Boys Wanna Fight’, ‘Sex Is Not The Enemy’, ‘Bleed Like Me’. All these songs really are appropriate to the climate that we find ourselves in. I see a lot of people change their spots out there. One minute they’re pop, the next they’re full of protest and sass and vinegar, the next minute they’re singing really sad love songs…I don’t know. The people now they just jump on whatever bandwagon is in vogue, that’s just not my style. It’s not who I am.

“I am who I am, for better or for worse. And I am, and always will be, defiant.”

