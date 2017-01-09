Gary Barlow’s Twitter account hacked with death threat

'Let’s face it, we’ve seen worse!', Take That star replies



Gary Barlow’s Twitter account was hacked over the weekend, resulting in his account posting death threats towards the Take That star.

On Sunday (January 8), Barlow’s page tweeted a profanity-filled threat that was promptly deleted by his social media team.

“Drama over. Password changed,” Barlow tweeted, after regaining control of his account. “Let’s face it, we’ve seen worse!”

Last weekend, Barlow launched a new reality TV show, Let It Shine. The show sees him searching the UK for a potential cast in his Take That musical, joined by fellow judges Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp. Aired on BBC One last Saturday (January 7), the first episode averaged an audience of 6.2 million viewers, 300,000 more than than ITV rival The Voice, which also launched last weekend on its new home.

Back in December, Barlow responded to questions over Take That’s future, claiming that they would only split if one of the band’s remaining members left. “It can’t get any less than three,” he told the Metro.

He added: “We come from a time where I felt everybody was making boybands, you couldn’t put them together quick enough. Disposable teenage boys. Even when you are in a group, you’ve got your record deal, the audition never really stops. People are always judging what you do. The idea that the audition is the end of it is wrong. If you want to be in the business on a nightly basis you are being re-auditioned.”