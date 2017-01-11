See the photos, footage and the setlist here

Last night saw the David Bowie tribute show helmed by his former bandmates and Gary Oldman hit New York’s Terminal 5 with special guests. See footage, photos and the setlist below.

To celebrate what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday, Sunday night saw generations of his collaborators team up with the likes of La Roux, Simon Le Bon, Tony Hadley and many more for a hit-packed tribute show in the late music icon’s native Brixton.

Then last night to mark the one year anniversary of death, Oldman and the host of musicians performed in Bowie’s adopted home New York at the venue Terminal 5. Once again, the show was backed by all-star cast of Bowie collaborators including guitarist Earl Slick, former King Crimson frontman and and touring guitarist Adrian Belew, pianist Mark Garson, backing singers Catherine Russell and Holly Palmer and bassist Gail Ann Dorsey.

They were joined by returning guest vocalists Gary Oldman, Bernard Fowler, Mr Hudson, Angelo N***a Stardust’ Moore, Gaby Moreno and Joe Sumner – but this time with the additions of Living Colour, singer-songwriter and ‘Glee’ star Darren Criss, Kate Pierson of the B52s, Canadian singer-songwriter Emm Gryner and more.

Check back at NME.com shortly for more information on the gig as it arrives.

The setlist, according to setlist.fm was:

Mike Garson Greatest Hits Medley

Rebel Rebel

Lady Grinning Soul

Sorrow

The Man Who Sold the World

A Better Future

Five Years

Where Are We Now?

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

Life on Mars?

Sound and Vision

Changes

Starman

DJ / Boys Keep Swinging

Space Oddity

Suffragette City

I’m Afraid of Americans

Wild Is the Wind

Ashes to Ashes

Young Americans

Win

Diamond Dogs

Fame

Fashion

Golden Years

Stay

Aladdin Sane

Ziggy Stardust

Moonage Daydream

“Heroes”

Encore:

Dead Man Walking

The Jean Genie

All the Young Dudes

Under Pressure

See footage from the show below

‘Under Pressure’

‘Changes’

#Respost from @extralegroom "That time I saw the guy from Glee sing #DavidBowie at #Terminal5 and it was actually pretty cool (@darrencriss )" A video posted by Darren Criss (@_darren.e.criss_) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

‘Life On Mars’

#celebratingdavidbowie #lifeonmars #terminal5 #nyc A video posted by James Lawrenson (@jameslawrenson) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:53pm PST

The crowd sings ‘Modern Love’

‘Suffragette City’

‘All The Young Dudes’

When (all of) the bands get together. 🙌🏻❤⚡️🤘🏻 A video posted by Mandy McMaster (@mandyelizmc) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

‘Life On Mars’

#bowietribute #lifeonmars #davidbowie #americastorturedbrow #adrianbelew #terminal5 #nyc #hunkydory A video posted by D A Hal (@dalberto14) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:43pm PST

‘Starman‘

#tribute #davidbowietribute #mrhudson #starman #bowie #davidbowie #ziggy #ziggystardust #terminal5 #nyc A video posted by D A Hal (@dalberto14) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

‘Golden Years’