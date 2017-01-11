See the photos, footage and the setlist here
Last night saw the David Bowie tribute show helmed by his former bandmates and Gary Oldman hit New York’s Terminal 5 with special guests. See footage, photos and the setlist below.
To celebrate what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday, Sunday night saw generations of his collaborators team up with the likes of La Roux, Simon Le Bon, Tony Hadley and many more for a hit-packed tribute show in the late music icon’s native Brixton.
Then last night to mark the one year anniversary of death, Oldman and the host of musicians performed in Bowie’s adopted home New York at the venue Terminal 5. Once again, the show was backed by all-star cast of Bowie collaborators including guitarist Earl Slick, former King Crimson frontman and and touring guitarist Adrian Belew, pianist Mark Garson, backing singers Catherine Russell and Holly Palmer and bassist Gail Ann Dorsey.
They were joined by returning guest vocalists Gary Oldman, Bernard Fowler, Mr Hudson, Angelo N***a Stardust’ Moore, Gaby Moreno and Joe Sumner – but this time with the additions of Living Colour, singer-songwriter and ‘Glee’ star Darren Criss, Kate Pierson of the B52s, Canadian singer-songwriter Emm Gryner and more.
- Read more: Why Bowie’s amazing band are the real stars of the ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ tribute show
Check back at NME.com shortly for more information on the gig as it arrives.
The setlist, according to setlist.fm was:
Mike Garson Greatest Hits Medley
Rebel Rebel
Lady Grinning Soul
Sorrow
The Man Who Sold the World
A Better Future
Five Years
Where Are We Now?
Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide
Life on Mars?
Sound and Vision
Changes
Starman
DJ / Boys Keep Swinging
Space Oddity
Suffragette City
I’m Afraid of Americans
Wild Is the Wind
Ashes to Ashes
Young Americans
Win
Diamond Dogs
Fame
Fashion
Golden Years
Stay
Aladdin Sane
Ziggy Stardust
Moonage Daydream
“Heroes”
Encore:
Dead Man Walking
The Jean Genie
All the Young Dudes
Under Pressure
See footage from the show below
‘Under Pressure’
‘Changes’
‘Life On Mars’
The crowd sings ‘Modern Love’
‘Suffragette City’
‘All The Young Dudes’
‘Life On Mars’
‘Starman‘
‘Golden Years’
The show will now continue to tour in Los Angeles (Wiltern – 25 January) and Tokyo (Tokyo Dome City Hall – 2 February).
