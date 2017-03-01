Gavin Rossdale explains how he wrote Bush’s ‘Swallowed’

'I had failed for many years, I was not used to being successful'

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has spoken out about how ‘overwhelming success’ after ‘failing for years’ inspired the band’s classic single ‘Swallowed’. Watch our video interview with Rossdale above.

Currently a coach on ITV 1’s The Voice UK, Rossdale was speaking to NME as part of our ‘Song Stories’ series. ‘Swallowed’ was the lead single from the band’s Steve Albini-produced second album ‘Razorblade Suitcase’, becoming a massive top 10 and rock radio hit in the wake of their multi-million-selling debut, ‘Sixteen Stone’.

“That was [written] just after we’d had loads of success with the first record,” Rossdale told NME. “When you first climb that ladder if you’re lucky enough, and I was lucky enough to have that insane success with it, it’s a bit overwhelming in some ways. I didn’t go to school where you learn how to prepare for any kind of success, I was English, I’d failed for many years, I was not used to being successful – and there’s something about being swept up in that success that’s daunting and really overwhelming…it wasn’t a complaint, it was just an observation.”

He continued: “It’s incredible to have written a song [like that]. I see people every night when I play who have been effected by the music that we’ve made and refer to it as the soundtrack of their lives. I think that’s really powerful. When you write songs in a band and you’re just a bunch of idiots making music, you have no idea where it’s going to go and what’s going to happen with it.

“To see people singing it, it’s as relevant to them today as it was then.”

Speaking of his favourite lyric from the song, Rossdale said: “There was a girlfriend I had at the time, and the line ‘heavy about everything but my love’ – it’s that thing where you have a girlfriend who’s talking to everyone else about things but you think ‘where am I?’ It was just that line. It always tickled me a bit.”

Bush will release of their seventh album ‘Black and White Rainbows‘ on March 10. The band are also set to play at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on March 14. Tickets are on sale now and available here.