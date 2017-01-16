Gavin Rossdale talks Jay Z, The Voice UK and the next Bush album

What does the future hold for the grunge frontman?

Gavin Rossdale has opened about about using his position on The Voice UK to boost his career, and what to expect from the new Bush album.

The Bush frontman is currently appearing as a coach on The Voice UK alongside Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson. Speaking to Metro, the singer who reached peak fame in the ’90s during grunge’s heyday, admitted that he hoped his appearance on the show would help him raise the profile of the band in his native Britain, as they were far more success in the US.

“The plan is to have lots of things going on and to have an interesting, fruitful life,” he said. “Doing a show like this has a massive impact on the coaches’ careers, so it would be fun to see how that transfers to playing and releasing the new Bush record here.”

He continued: “It would be disingenuous to say it’s not self-serving as well. Maroon 5 weren’t the band they are now when Adam Levine started on The Voice in America. Aside from that, when you get involved in the show, and I mentored on the show in America, what takes you by surprise is when you meet contestants who dream of being singers and getting on the show is the biggest thing that’s happened them.

“It ceases to be about you, it becomes about the process of watching the singers blossom. When you give your life to music and then you get the chance to give back to people who are coming up, it’s a real luxury.”

Speaking of recently signing as songwriter for Jay Z’s Roc Nation, Rossdale said: “I wanted to have different things going on. It includes a new Bush record, doing a film soundtrack, and writing for other people. They said it was crazy that I’ve had hit records in America but I haven’t written for other people. So I’m excited about that.”

When asked about the sound of the next Bush album, Rossdale replied: “My whole career I’ve been trying to make music that’s a hybrid of rock and electronic. I’d say it’s a textured, approachable and commercial record – people are going to fucking love it.”

Bush rose to fame in the ’90s with the success of ‘Sixteen Stone’ and ‘Razorblade Suitcase’ and with rock radio hits like ‘Glycerine’, ‘Machinehead’, ‘Swallowed’ and ‘The Chemicals Between Us’. Their acclaimed set at Woostock ’99 saw their legacy stretch into the new millennium. Their sixth and last album ‘Man On The Run’ came out in 2014.

Gavin Rossdale