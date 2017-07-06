LCD Soundsystem member comes out as transgender

Gavin Russom reveals news in interview

LCD Soundsystem member Gavin Russom has come out as a transgender woman in a new interview.

Russom, who also releases music under the names Black Leotard Front, Black Meteoric Star and The Crystal Ark, revealed the news in an interview with Grindr.

“This is my fifth decade being alive and in each of those decades, there’s been a time where I’ve tried to say, ‘Hey, I think I’m transgender!’ This was even before that word existed,” she said.

Stating that she had always felt “along the feminine spectrum” from a young age, Russom said that she “could not imagine” spending the next year touring with the band and not speaking out about her transition. “My body rejected it in the same way that it now utterly rejects going into a men’s bathroom or when somebody calls me ‘sir,’” she explained.

Russom described her bandmates as being “really supportive” about the news, adding: “The general feeling in the group is that will make the band better.”

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Russom continued, “but I have my good days and my bad days. On my bad days, it really sucks and I wait until I get home to go to the bathroom—which is such a basic thing.”

“I am someone who has spoken out on both women’s rights and trans rights for a long time,” Russom added, “but when I started to transition myself, that was one of the most shocking things. I’m carrying so many of these things around with me. That’s been challenging to work through— having those preconditioned societal ideas of what transgender women can do.”

“For anybody who is struggling with their gender identity or who wants to come out and is afraid to, what would be better than giving someone permission to do that through my performance? That’s the ultimate. It’s what other people gave to me, so I’d love to pass that along to other people, too.”

LCD Soundsystem recently announced details of their comeback album ‘American Dream’, which will be released in September.

See the band’s UK live dates below:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 16 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Sunday 17 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Tuesday 19 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Wednesday 20 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Friday 22 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Saturday 23 – LONDON Alexandra Palace