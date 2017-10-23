Watch the incredible moment Gemma Collins freaked out meeting Stormzy
Tell me you wouldn’t react exactly like this
Gemma Collins has posted a video of the incredible moment she met Stormzy at the Radio 1 Teen Awards this weekend.
The TOWIE and social media star bumped into the grime artist backstage at the event, recognising him from an episode of X Factor the previous night.
In the X Factor episode in question, Stormzy joined judge Nicole Scherzinger on a South African safari before they chose which contestants should progress to the next round.
“Oh my god! Oh my god! I was watching you a little while ago! Oh my god! I gotta get a picture!” she said to the musician before posing for a selfie.
She then captioned the video, “The movement [sic] you realise you was watching him the night before on the X factor @stormzyofficial 😝”
Watch the video and see the final selfie below:
Earlier in the night, Collins had a fall when she was presenting an award to the stars of Love Island for Best TV Show.
After announcing the winners, she immediately tripped and fell down a trap door onstage.
“Oh my god, so sorry about that. This is live, this is what happens,” she said once she was back onstage unharmed.
That same night, Stormzy became the recipient of Most Entertaining Celeb award, whilst Dua Lipa picked up Best Single for ‘New Rules’.