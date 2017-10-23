Tell me you wouldn’t react exactly like this

Gemma Collins has posted a video of the incredible moment she met Stormzy at the Radio 1 Teen Awards this weekend.

The TOWIE and social media star bumped into the grime artist backstage at the event, recognising him from an episode of X Factor the previous night.

In the X Factor episode in question, Stormzy joined judge Nicole Scherzinger on a South African safari before they chose which contestants should progress to the next round.

“Oh my god! Oh my god! I was watching you a little while ago! Oh my god! I gotta get a picture!” she said to the musician before posing for a selfie.

She then captioned the video, “The movement [sic] you realise you was watching him the night before on the X factor @stormzyofficial 😝”

Watch the video and see the final selfie below:

Rocking my pink PUFFA with @stormzyofficial yesterday ✌🏻 to order @gemc_boutique call 01277233223 where I will be today chill-axing and taking your orders ladies 💖 one day Wembley next @gemc_boutique 💖 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Earlier in the night, Collins had a fall when she was presenting an award to the stars of Love Island for Best TV Show.

After announcing the winners, she immediately tripped and fell down a trap door onstage.

“Oh my god, so sorry about that. This is live, this is what happens,” she said once she was back onstage unharmed.

That same night, Stormzy became the recipient of Most Entertaining Celeb award, whilst Dua Lipa picked up Best Single for ‘New Rules’.