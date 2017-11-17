Gene Simmons banned from Fox News after exposing his belly and hitting staff with a book

The Kiss star was promoting his new book, 'On Power'

Gene Simmons has reportedly been banned from Fox News for life, after exposing his belly and attacking staff with a copy of his new book.

Simmons, a member of rock band Kiss, was appearing on the network’s Fox & Friends show to promote his new book, On Power. As The Daily Beast reports, Simmons left the set and barged into a staff meeting, before shouting “Hey ladies, sue me!” and lifting his shirt up.

A source then reports that Simmons began making Michael Jackson-related paedophilia jokes, before hitting a copy of On Power on each staff member’s head, and remarking that the sound it made suggested they were lacking in intelligence.

Simmons’ actions have resulted in his picture being put up at the building’s entrance, and the star receiving a lifetime ban from Fox News. Simmons’ representatives declined to comment.

Elsewhere, Gene Simmons was also asked to give his views on the Harvey Weinstein case.

“The lunatics have taken over the insane asylum when respected business entities such as yourself ask guys that like to stick their tongues out what I think of Harvey Weinstein,” Simmonds answered.

“Okay, I’m a powerful and attractive man, and what I’m about to say is deadly serious,” he continued. “Men are jackasses. From the time we’re young we have testosterone. I’m not validating it or defending it.”

Gene Simmons was one of the first musicians to pay tribute to the late Hugh Hefner, tweeting an old picture of Hefner before he wrote: ”A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef.”