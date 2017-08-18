Gene Simmons on devil horns trademark attempt: ‘Bitch, I can do anything I want’

Kiss frontman responds to criticism over attempt to trademark the iconic rock gesture

Gene Simmons has responded to criticism over his failed attempt to trademark the “devil-horns” rock salute.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

In June, it was reported that the Kiss leader was attempting to trademark the iconic rock gesture. He had filed an application to the US Patent and Trademark Office, claiming to have first popularised the now-ubiquitous salute during Kiss’ Hotter Than Hell tour in 1974. Simmons was seeking to trademark the gesture for “entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist.”

Simmons later withdrew his patent application after his actions were widely criticised, most notably by the widow of Ronnie James Dio, someone also credited as popularising the gesture.

Wendy Dio described Simmons’ legal bid as “disgusting”, “a joke” and “just crazy”, saying: “To try to make money off of something like this is disgusting. It belongs to everyone; it doesn’t belong to anyone… It’s a public domain; it shouldn’t be trademarked.”

Now Simmons has told the Windsor Star: “I regret nothing. Wake up every morning and let your conscience be your guide.”

He continued: “Did you know I own the moneybag logo – the dollar sign with the bag of money? I own all kinds of things. I own ‘motion picture’ as a trademark.”

“Anyone who thinks that’s silly: the silliest thing I’ve ever done is wear more makeup and higher heels than your mommy. People said, ‘You can’t do that.’ Actually, bitch, I can. I can do anything I want to do.”

Earlier this month, Simmons responded to a photo of a cow that looked like him.

Simmons wrote on Twitter: “This is real, folks!!!”, before adding that the calf “looks exactly” like him.