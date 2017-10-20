Genesis Breyer P-Orridge diagnosed with leukaemia

The co-founder of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV is set to undergo "serious treatments" next week

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The co-founder of the bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV revealed the diagnosis in a Facebook post yesterday (October 19), explaining that “serious treatments” for her chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia will begin next week.

“We kept hoping we’d be OK but today heard the illness has got worse this week. My sincere, oh so sad apologies for all of you who bought tickets,” P-Orridge wrote in the post, referencing Psychic TV’s upcoming tour dates.

“We are heartbroken to have seen the insane amount of work Matski and Edley [ODowd] have put in to set all this up only to have my old 67 year body say it needs a rest. We’ve been touring for about 50 years now. It’s the first time we have had to do this. We hope it will not be necessary again.”

See P-Orridge’s full statement below.

As a result of the sad news, Psychic TV have postponed their upcoming European tour dates.

A statement from P-Orridge’s representatives explained more about the circumstances surrounding her illness.

“In August, Genesis was hospitalised after months of not feeling well with chronic pain, severe asthma and fatigue. That hospitalisation and a battery of tests resulted in her finding out the cause of her symptoms was Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia.

“Since being diagnosed, Genesis has been in and out of the hospital with various complications from the CML. Genesis sadly and regrettably had to cancel the upcoming Psychic TV tour dates due to these complications and having to remain in NYC to start treatment.

“All the doctors are optimistic that they can get this under control soon and get Gen back on h/er feet for events starting in early 2018. Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes and understanding.”