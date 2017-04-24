Genesis hint at 50th anniversary reunion

The band last played together in 2007 on the 'Play It Again' tour to mark their 40th anniversary

Genesis could reform later this year, after guitarist Mike Rutherford hinted at the prospect of the band getting back together to mark their 50th anniversary.

The band – who now consist of primary members Rutherford, Phil Collins and Tony Banks – last played together in 2007 to mark their 40th anniversary, performing a string of dates on their ‘Play It Again’ tour.

Future activity after that tour seemed unlikely, but now that Collins has come out of retirement to return to solo duties, there is now speculation that he may join up with Rutherford and Banks for another tour. Collins himself said back in October that “anything can happen” in regards to the possibility of a reunion.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror, Rutherford further echoed Collins’ openness to the prospect of a reunion.

“I do appreciate the fact that we’re all very good friends, which is nice, especially the three of us. Who knows?

“I did a book about me and my father called The Living Years about four years ago, and Phil did a book last year,” Rutherford continued. “I came away, as he did too, with a feeling of what an incredible time we’ve had. How lucky we’ve been. And more importantly, what a great friendship we’ve had.”