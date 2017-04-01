Listen to Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury’s ‘Free Fire’ soundtrack

The duo have previously scored the music for episodes of 'Black Mirror' and the film 'Ex Machina'

Portishead‘s Geoff Barrow and composer Ben Salisbury have shared their soundtrack for the new film Free Fire – listen to their latest collaboration below.

The duo have previously worked together to write the score for episodes of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian series Black Mirror as well as the 2013 film Ex Machina.

With the Ben Wheatley-directed Free Fire – which stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy and Armie Hammer – being released in cinemas yesterday (March 31), the soundtrack to the film has now been released. Barrow and Salisbury’s compositions make up nearly half of the collection’s 41 tracks, which also feature songs by the likes of John Denver and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Listen to Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury’s soundtrack contributions to Free Fire below, via Spotify.

Free Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Free Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), an album by Various Artists on Spotify

Back in July 2016, Barrow announced a charity auction that offered bidders time in his Bristol studio.

Announcing the auction on Twitter, Barrow wrote: “I will write with you/band in my studio for one day for the biggest charity donation.” Barrow also took part in a charity football match organised by Bristol City legend Scott Murray.

Barrow’s auction went on to fund £13,000 for Breast Cancer Care, exceeding its original target of £10,000.