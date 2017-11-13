George Ezra announces one-off gig in aid of mental health charity Mind

Tickets for the show will be available via ballot.

George Ezra has announced a special, one-off gig in aid of mental health charity, Mind.

The singer will play London’s Union Chapel on December 8, and will be joined by a number of hand-picked performers, who will be announced shortly.

Tickets will be available via ballot – fans can register for the ballot here, from 9am Friday November 17. Registration closes at 5pm Wednesday November 22.

“The idea behind this event all started on tour earlier this year where we were collecting for Mind at each show,” explains George.

“My supporters and fans helped to raise over two thousand pounds in just over two weeks, which I’m hugely grateful for.

“Following the response, I thought it would be great to round off the year with a special event in aid of Mind

“The Union Chapel is one of the most beautiful venues to play in London and the cause is a charity that I believe are doing truly great things. The night will be a warm and cosy celebration of music and community.”

Ezra discussed the gig donations in an interview with NME, saying: “For the last three years I’ve donated to Mind monthly. Playing these shows, we’re in a position where we have a room full of people every night. Why not try and do something? I’ve been counting the donations every night from these buckets – it’s very relaxing!”

The singer shared the video for single ‘Don’t Matter Now’ back in June – which he revealed is about his battles with anxiety.

“I wrote ‘Don’t Matter Now’ to remind myself, primarily, that it’s okay to want to take yourself away from situations from time to time,” said Ezra.

“In time I realised that it wasn’t just me that was suffering from anxiety, it wasn’t just me that was confused, and that there’s no harm in not always understanding what’s going on in the world around you.”

