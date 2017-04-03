George Ezra announces ‘Top Secret’ UK tour

He's back with new shows and a new album

George Ezra has announced his comeback by teasing his new album and revealing a ‘top secret’ 2017 UK and Ireland tour.

The ‘Budapest’ singer-songwriter has a packed Spring and Summer, having already been announced for a string of festival shows at Isle of Wight, Wild Life, Parklife, Glastonbury, TRNSMT and V Festival. Now, he’ll be surrounding them with some headline dates of his own.

“As you know, I’ve been fairly quiet over the past year, but I’d like to reassure you all that I’ve been beavering away at what will one day be my second record,” said Ezra. “I don’t want to give too much away regarding the record yet 😉 but I do want to invite you all to join me on my first tour back…”

He added: “So come and join George Ezra’s TOP SECRET tour! But don’t let the cat out of the bag – this tour is top secret…”

George Ezra’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 7 April and will be available here.

Friday May 26 – BELFAST Limelight

Saturday May 27 – DERRY Millennium Forum

Monday May 29 – DUBLIN Olympia

Tuesday May 30 – LIMERICK Milk Market

Thursday June 1 – RHYL Pavilion Theatre

Saturday June 3 – CARDIFF University Y Plas

Monday June 5 – BARNSTAPLE Factory

Tuesday June 6 – EXETER Lemon Grove

Wednesday June 7 – FORUM Bath