George Martin’s Beatles film scores and unreleased compositions to feature on new album

A new album of George Martin‘s works – featuring music from the films of The Beatles as well as previously-unreleased scores – will be released in November.

The late producer, arranger and composer enjoyed a long and prosperous creative relationship with The Fab Four, and was affectionately known as ‘the fifth Beatle’. Martin also produced the scores for such films as Live and Let Die and Pulp during his illustrious career.

A new album celebrating Martin’s work is now being readied for release in November. ‘George Martin: the Film Scores and Original Orchestral Compositions’ will arrive on November 10, and will feature renditions of Martin’s work as performed by the Berlin Music Ensemble. Craig Leon, whose label Atlas Realisations will release the collection, has conducted and produced the music on the album.

A number of previously unreleased compositions will be featured on the collection, as well as music from The Beatles’ 1968 film Yellow Submarine.

Watch a trailer for ‘George Martin: the Film Scores and Original Orchestral Compositions’ below.

