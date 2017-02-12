George Michael’s family ‘truly appalled’ after leaked 999 call

South Central Ambulance Service said an investigation had been launched.

George Michael‘s family are said to be ‘truly appalled’ after a 999 call made about the singer on the day he died was apparently leaked to the press.

The 53-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day (December 25). He died of heart failure.

According to the BBC, the family called for the “culprit(s) to be dealt with appropriately”. A statement from the family’s lawyers said: “George’s family and friends are extremely upset and truly appalled that such a personal, painful and clearly confidential recording has been leaked.”

“We firmly believe that anyone contacting the emergency authorities in situations such as this should be entitled to expect that recordings will not be released to the media and it is deeply distressing to the family that this transcript, and audio recording, has been made public.”

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said: “We take matters of confidentiality very seriously and have launched an immediate investigation.”

Meanwhile, it was reported last week (February 6) that George Michael’s funeral could now be delayed until March because of toxicology tests, according to a report.

The results of the tests are not expected until the end of February, The Sun reports, which means his family’s funeral plans are likely to be pushed back again. Michael’s body will only be released to his family once all tests have been carried out and a full inquest is completed.

An unnamed source is quoted as saying: “In similar cases, toxicology tests can take around eight weeks, maybe a little longer, so I would have thought the results will come back towards the end of the month. There have been no new updates on the case — but from the moment of George’s death police have said it was not suspicious.”