People on social media have been sharing stories of the late singer

It has been revealed that George Michael anonymously raised thousands of pounds for charity throughout his life, as people on social media share their stories.

Yesterday (December 25) George Michael “passed away peacefully at home”. He died of heart failure and was found on Christmas morning, according to his longtime manager, Michael Lippman, The Hollywood Reporter.

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring, Oxfordshire at 1:42pm, according to BBC News. Police said in a statement: “Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Richard Osman shared an extraordinary example of his secret benevolence, during his time working behind-the-scenes on Deal or No Deal.

Other social media users shared their examples of Michael’s kindness, revealing that he once gave a stranger £25,000 as “she was crying over debt.” Another revealed that he tipped a barmaid £5k “because she was a student nurse in debt.”

Another revealed that George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter whilst another said that he once gave free concert for NHS nurses as a thank you for looking after his late mother.

Another commented that he was the only star on HWTBAMillionaire who, when gambling all the charity’s cash, said “if I lose it, I’ll just pay it”.

In a statement released yesterday (December 25), Michael’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”