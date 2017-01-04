George Michael ‘Club Tropicana’ tribute show announced in London

Late singer passed away on Christmas Day

George Michael‘s life will be celebrated next week with a special show in London.

‘Club Tropicana: Celebrating George Michael’ will be staged at The Glory on January 12.

The show will feature drag show tributes and costumes that span the late singer’s iconic look.

Fans are also encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

A statement by the venue reads: “George Michael means a lot to many at The Glory. Some of the pub’s regulars were friends with George, drag DJ John Sizzle’s signature track is ‘Everything She Wants’ and his Club Tropicana drag number is an East London favourite. The Glory’s co-owner Zoe Argiros selected ‘Freedom ’90’ last year when asked to pick one song which defined her pub.”

More information is available at The Glory’s official website.

Meanwhile, James Corden has paid tribute to George Michael on 2017’s first episode of The Late Late Show.

The host told viewers that the singer’s death on Christmas Day had hit him “really hard” and thanked Michael for helping to inspire the show’s popular Carpool Karaoke segment.

“I feel like I’ve loved George Michael as long as I’ve loved music, in a way, and I know so many of his fans feel the same,” Corden began.

“I can remember so many specific times in my life where I might have felt on my own, and George’s music would feel like, you would listen to a song and he would reach his hand out and tell you that you weren’t on your own and that these feelings were not particular to you.”

Corden then explained to US viewers that Carpool Karaoke was borne out of a one-off sketch he filmed with the ‘Faith’ singer for the UK’s Comic Relief appeal in 2011.

“We had come up with this idea to have me and George Michael sitting in a car, and it was the first time I had ever sung in a car with anybody. It’s become quite a big part of my life now and he really inspired it,” Corden recalled.

After the Wham-turned-solo star was found dead at his home on Christmas Day, aged just 53, a post-mortem into his death was judged to be inconclusive. His family have since responded to suggestions that the singer-songwriter may have committed suicide.