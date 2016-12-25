George Michael dies, aged 53

The former Wham! singer passed away at home on Christmas Day

George Michael has died aged 53, his publicist has confirmed.

The pop star “passed away peacefully at home” earlier today (December 25).

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring, Oxfordshire at 1:42pm, according to BBC News. Police have said there were no suspicious circumstances.

In a statement, Michael’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The London-born singer, whose birth name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, began his career in the ’80s with Wham! before eventually going onto find more success as a solo artist.

He sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career and had been recently reported to be working on a new album with Naughty Boy.

Tributes have already begun flooding in for the singer, with Duran Duran tweeting: “2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @ GeorgeMichael‘s family.”

Ricky Gervais wrote: “Unbelievable. RIP George Michael.” Comedian Tim Vine added: “Oh no. GEORGE MICHAEL. An amazing songwriter with a genuinely beautiful voice. Different corner one of my favourite songs.”