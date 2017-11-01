George Michael’s family reportedly block Childline charity concert

Plans for the gig had first emerged in the days following the singer's unexpected death in December 2016

A charity concert for Childline that was being organised in memory of George Michael has reportedly been blocked by the late singer’s family.

The benefit show had been in the planning stages since Michael passed away in December 2016 at the age of 53, with Childline founder Esther Rantzen – who was a close friend of the late pop icon – driving the organisation of the event, which was set to be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

However, after reports emerged back in April that the show was under threat as Michael’s family were “yet to get on board” with the idea, the charity gig has now been reportedly blocked by the family.

Speaking to The Mirror, Rantzen revealed that the proposed charity show will no longer go ahead.

“‘There will no longer be a tribute concert because his family said no,” she said. “It was a real shame as I’d have loved to celebrate his music and give the fans a chance to say goodbye – and it would have been to benefit his favourite charity, too.

“Once the family say no there’s nothing we can do.”

Representatives for Michael’s family told the paper: “We don’t usually comment on private or business matters.”

Last week, Michael’s second solo album ‘Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1’ re-entered the UK album charts at number one – 27 years after it last hit the top of the charts.