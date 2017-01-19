George Michael’s last song could be released

Late singer collaborated with Naughty Boy just weeks before passing away

A track thought to be one of George Michael‘s last recorded songs could be released in the future, according to collaborator Naughty Boy.

The pop producer has revealed that the pair collaborated during December, just a few weeks prior to the former Wham! frontman’s death on Christmas Day.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, Naughty Boy said that he “wouldn’t rule out” releasing the track, adding: “The song is amazing but it’s just a bit bittersweet.”

“It wasn’t this big music industry arrangement, I’ve just been a fan forever,” he explained. “I wanted to work with him, it was something I put out there.”

The producer continued: “He’s got a lot of dedicated fans around the world. He was back in the studio, he was making an album – so hopefully the music will continue to live on and me being a part of it is just a part of my journey too.”

“I didn’t work on the song at the end of last year either out of respect. It’s only in the last week I started working on it again – we’ll just see how it goes.”

The Wham!-turned-solo star was found dead at his home on Christmas Day, aged just 53. A post-mortem into his death was judged to be inconclusive. His family have since responded to suggestions that the singer-songwriter may have committed suicide.