George Michael said his life was “a waste of time” in new documentary film

'George Michael: Freedom' was the late artist's final work, and will air on Channel 4 next week

George Michael remarked that his life had “all been a waste of time, a waste of effort” in an interview that’s featured in a new documentary about his life and career.

The pop icon, who passed away in December 2016 at the age of 53, will be the subject of the new film, George Michael: Freedom. The documentary was the artist’s final ever work, and he was reportedly working on the film just 48 hours before his death.

Following the first press previews of the film – which has been co-directed by Michael’s manager, David Austin – new details about Freedom have begun to emerge.

After Michael’s death, Austin added in an archive clip from an MTV interview with the star, where he was asked how he would like to be remembered.

“You mean what would I like written on my grave?” he replies. “Great songwriter. And I hope that people think of me as someone who had some kind of integrity. I hope I’m remembered for that, in a way.

“[But that’s] very unlikely,” he adds, while laughing. “I think it’s all been a waste of time, a waste of effort.” [via Metro]

George Michael: Freedom will air on Channel 4 on Monday (October 16) at 9pm.

The film also features ‘talking heads’-style contributions from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Mary J.Blige, Nile Rodgers, Tony Bennett, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, James Corden, Ricky Gervais, and more.