George Michael’s family release statement after ‘small, private’ funeral

The family of the late George Michael have confirmed that the singer’s funeral took place today (March 29), releasing a short statement to the press.

The star’s funeral is believed to have taken place in a small chapel in Highgate West Cemetery, North London. The chapel was reportedly chosen due to its proximity to where his mother Lesley is buried.

A spokesperson for Michael has released a statement that reads: “Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved Son, Brother and Friend.”

It continues: “George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion. No further details will be released.”

The Wham! frontman passed away on Christmas Day 2016 at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. He was 53 years old.

The cause of George Michael’s death was confirmed as natural causes by an Oxfordshire coroner. The singer-songwriter’s funeral was previously delayed after an ‘inconclusive‘ initial post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a track thought to be one of George Michael’s last recorded songs could be released in the future, according to his recent collaborator Naughty Boy.

