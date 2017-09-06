Posthumous George Michael single to be released tomorrow

It'll be the first new music released since singer's death last year

A new George Michael single will be posthumously released this week.

The Wham! and solo star passed away on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53 and had reportedly been planning to release a new record in 2017. There had also been reports that the singer left three unreleased albums in the vaults.

A press representative has now confirmed that a new track will be released on Chris Evans’ Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 tomorrow (Thursday, September 7) at 9am UK time. No further details are currently known.

In a message posted to the singer’s official website, Michael’s sisters, Melanie and Yioda, have indicated that they want “to share and enjoy [Michael’s] precious legacy and to continue to bring you joy – through his extraordinarily beautiful music” and “will continue bringing you all the projects [he] had been working so hard on for you”.

The pair promise to release the music “exactly” as their brother “would have wanted”, adding: “We promise we will always try to honour him by staying true to his ambitions and his intentions.”

The cause of George Michael’s death was previously confirmed as natural causes by a coroner. The singer-songwriter’s funeral had been initially delayed after an ‘inconclusive‘ post-mortem. The star’s funeral eventually took place in a small chapel in Highgate West Cemetery, North London in March of this year.

Producer Naughty Boy had previously discussed working with George Michael on one of his very last songs. Speaking to BBC Newsbeat back in January, Naughty Boy said that he “wouldn’t rule out” releasing the track, adding: “The song is amazing but it’s just a bit bittersweet.”

“It wasn’t this big music industry arrangement, I’ve just been a fan forever,” he explained. “I wanted to work with him, it was something I put out there.” The producer continued: “He’s got a lot of dedicated fans around the world. He was back in the studio, he was making an album – so hopefully the music will continue to live on and me being a part of it is just a part of my journey too.”

“I didn’t work on the song at the end of last year either out of respect. It’s only in the last week I started working on it again – we’ll just see how it goes.”