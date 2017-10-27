George Michael returns to number one in UK album chart as Post Malone holds onto singles top spot

The late musician has re-entered the charts with an expanded version of his second album, 'Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1'

George Michael has returned to number one in the UK album chart with an expanded version of his second solo LP ‘Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1’.

Michael, who passed away in December 2016 at the age of 53, reached number one with the record’s original release back in September 1990, though it only stayed at the top spot for one week 27 years ago. The album was re-released last week to coincide with the transmission of the new TV documentary about Michael’s life and career, Freedom.

‘Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1’ has now managed to defeat the likes of P!nk and Niall Horan, who released his debut solo album ‘Flicker’ this week, who charted at number two and three respectively.

Elsewhere, Krept & Konan managed to chart both of their new mixtapes, ‘7 Days’ and ‘7 Nights’, in the top 10, while Jessie Ware‘s new album ‘Glasshouse’ charted at number seven between the two aforementioned mixtapes.

In the UK singles chart, Post Malone held on to the top spot for the fourth week running with his song ‘Rockstar’, which features 21 Savage.

Last week, bookmakers slashed the odds on Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ landing Christmas Number One this year as fans are expected to pay tribute to the late star by purchasing Michael’s enduring seasonal hit to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.