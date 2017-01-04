George Michael secretly paid for another family’s IVF treatment, mother reveals

Numerous tales of the 'Faith' singer's generosity have emerged in the wake of his death.

Another story of George Michael‘s generosity has emerged in the wake of the singer’s death on Christmas Day.

Jo Maidment revealed on This Morning yesterday (January 3) that the ‘Faith’ singer paid for her to have IVF treatment in 2010 after she had appeared on the ITV daytime show.

Because her partner already had a child, Maidment was denied NHS funding for her treatment, but the singer was evidently moved by her plight.

She told This Morning‘s Phillip Schofield and Davina McCall yesterday: “I’d been home two days, when I got a phone call from a [personal assistant] who said a businessman would like to donate some money for one cycle of IVF.”

The treatment eventually proved successful and Maidment gave birth to baby daughter Betsy in 2012. At this point, Michael sent her a bunch of flowers and a congratulations card, but requested that his donation should remain anonymous.

Maidment explained that she is sharing her story now after being given the go-ahead from the singer’s family and personal assistants. Watch her appearance on This Morning yesterday below.

Since he passed away on Christmas Day, it has emerged that George Michael anonymously donated millions of pounds to charity during his lifetime. Pointless star Richard Osman revealed that while he was working as a researcher on Deal Or No Deal, Michael had secretly paid for another woman’s IVF treatment.

After the Wham-turned-solo star was found dead at his home, aged just 53, a post-mortem into his death was judged to be inconclusive. His family have since responded to suggestions that the singer-songwriter may have committed suicide.

It has also been reported that George Michael had ‘three unreleased albums in the vaults‘ and that he was planning to release a new record in 2017.