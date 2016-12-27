George Michael’s partner speaks out on finding him dead in bed

Michael peacefully passed away on Christmas day



George Michael‘s partner Fadi Fawaz has spoken out on finding him dead in bed on Christmas day.

On Sunday (December 25) George Michael “passed away peacefully at home”. He died of heart failure and was found on Christmas morning, according to his longtime manager, Michael Lippman, The Hollywood Reporter.

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring, Oxfordshire at 1:42pm, according to BBC News. Police said in a statement: “Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Posting on Twitter, Fawaz wrote; “ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx”

Michael’s altruism was recently revealed. He reportedly raised thousands for charity, donated money to those in debt and anonymously volunteered at a homeless shelter.

The London-born singer, whose birth name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, began his career in the ’80s with Wham! before eventually going onto find more success as a solo artist.

He sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career and had been recently reported to be working on a new album with Naughty Boy.