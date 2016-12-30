George Michael post-mortem examination results revealed

Singer passed away at his home on Christmas Day

A post-mortem examination into the cause of George Michael‘s death has proved inconclusive.

The 53-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day (December 25). He died of heart failure.

After carrying out a post-mortem examination yesterday (December 29), Thames Valley Police said today (December 30) that “further tests will now be carried out”.

They added that “the results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks” and Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner, reports Sky News.

“Mr Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious,” police confirmed.

Michael’s partner Fadi Fawaz recently spoke out about finding the singer dead in bed.

Posting on Twitter, Fawaz wrote: “ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx.”

Fadi Fawaz is believed to have been in a relationship with George since 2012.

Meanwhile, BBC Four has revealed details of its tribute to Michael, which will broadcast tonight.

The channel has changed its schedule in order to honour the late pop star.

The tribute evening will begin at 9pm with George Michael: A Different Life – a documentary about the singer’s personal life and career. Friends and artists such as Sir Elton John, Boy George and Noel Gallagher appear in the film, which also features interviews with Michael and explores his childhood, career with Wham! and more.

Following it at 10:30pm will be a TOTP2: Wham! Special, during which Mark Radcliffe will present a selection of performances from Michael and his pop partner Andrew Ridgeley on Top Of The Pops.

The final programme at 11pm will be a showing of George Michael Live At The Palais Garnier, which was filmed in 2012 around the release of the live album ‘Symphonica’. The film, which was aired on BBC One in the days immediately after Michael’s death, features live performances, behind-the-scenes footage and commentary from the singer.