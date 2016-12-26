Watch George Michael give an outstanding performance of Queen’s ‘Somebody To Love’

Michael was rehearsing for the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in 1992

Yesterday (December 25) George Michael “passed away peacefully at home”. He died of heart failure and was found on Christmas morning, according to his longtime manager, Michael Lippman, The Hollywood Reporter.

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring, Oxfordshire at 1:42pm, according to BBC News. Police said in a statement: “Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Upon news of his passing, fans have begun sharing footage of the singer, including Michael giving an outstanding performance of Queen‘s ‘Somebody To Love’.

The footage was filmed during a rehearsal for the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in 1992. Michael performed with Brian May. The concert also included performances from Elton John, Axl Rose, Robert Plant and David Bowie. You can see the rehearsal footage below.

Tributes have already begun flooding in for the singer, with Duran Duran tweeting: “2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael‘s family.”

His Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley posted: “Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx”.

His friend and collaborator Elton John added: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and his fans.”

Queen’s Brian May tweeted: “George ? George Michael ? No … it cannot be. Beyond sad.”

Ricky Gervais wrote: “Unbelievable. RIP George Michael.” Comedian Tim Vine added: “Oh no. GEORGE MICHAEL. An amazing songwriter with a genuinely beautiful voice. Different corner one of my favourite songs.”