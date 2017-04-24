George Michael tribute concert at threat of cancellation as his family “aren’t on board” with the idea

The show's organisers and representatives from the late artist's family are set to meet this week for 'make or break' talks

A tribute concert that is being organised in memory of George Michael may be cancelled as his family are yet to get “on board” with the idea.

Plans to put on a memorial gig for Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53, are reportedly being led by the late artist’s friend, Dame Esther Rantzen. The Royal Albert Hall in London is being touted as the venue of the choice, while it is hoped that the concert will take place in October.

However, with Michael’s family yet to give their blessing to the concert, Rantzen is reported to be leading efforts to convince them that the show should go ahead. A source told The Mirror that ‘make or break’ talks are planned for this week between concert organisers and Michael’s family.

“The most important thing about organising this is that the family approve of everything,” the source said. “Esther and the organisers didn’t want to jump the gun and start making arrangements before they had spoken with them.

“At the moment there is a big possibility it won’t happen because the family aren’t on board. The meeting will either make or break plans.”

Michael was honoured at both the Grammys and the BRITs back in February, with Adele behind the LA tribute and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin leading the latter.