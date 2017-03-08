George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz speaks out after cause of death confirmed

'Now I can grieve'

George Michael‘s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has spoken out about the late icon’s passing after his cause of death was revealed.

The Wham! turned solo star’s funeral has seen repeated delays while awaiting a toxicology report, following his unexpected death on Christmas Day, aged 52. Yesterday, Michael’s cause of death was finally revealed – with the coroner recording an ‘inconclusive’ result, but adding that there was “a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver”.

Now, Fawaz has spoken at length for the first time since his death – slamming those who’d accused him of having a part in his death.

“It was really painful to feel I was doubted,” he told The Mirror. “But now it is all good. I am happy the truth is out.”

He continued “I feel vindicated. George can rest in peace now. I am happy now he can rest, and we can rest as well.

“I am sure George is happy, now that everything is out. We can move forward.”

Fawaz went on: “Now I can celebrate the life, the love we had, and move on as one.”

Speaking of the rumours that Michael had died of an overdose, he responded: “It has been really tough and upsetting, and shocking two-and-a-half months. It is just the lies. I couldn’t describe how painful that was.”

“Now I can start grieving… without being looked at in a funny way. It was painful walking the street and getting funny looks. And going to the supermarket, and the woman would not touch your hand when she gives you change.”

Last week George Michael’s longtime partner Kenny Goss gave his first interview since the singer’s death. Asked if there had ever been a moment when Michael broke his heart, Goss told the Dallas Morning News: “Oh, I don’t know of one. We just had a really good, sweet relationship.” Goss said their break-up was “just what it was – we weren’t even mad at each other or anything like that.”

It was also reported that Michael has ‘three unreleased albums’ in the vaults.