George Michael’s cause of death revealed

His family will now be able to make funeral arrangements.

George Michael died of natural causes, an Oxfordshire coroner has confirmed.

The singer-songwriter passed away on Christmas Day at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. He was 53 years old.

His funeral was delayed after an initial post-mortem examination was deemed to be “inconclusive”. However, a final post-mortem report has now been logged and his body can be released to his family.

Oxfordshire’s senior coroner Darren Salter said in a statement: “Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.

“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.

“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a form of heart disease, while myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart. Fatty liver is a reversible condition which is estimated to affect around one in five adults in the UK.

Last week George Michael’s longtime partner Kenny Goss gave his first interview since the singer’s death on Christmas Day. Asked if there had ever been a moment when Michael broke his heart, Goss told the Dallas Morning News: “Oh, I don’t know of one. We just had a really good, sweet relationship.” Goss said their break-up was “just what it was – we weren’t even mad at each other or anything like that.”

Meanwhile, a track thought to be one of George Michael’s last recorded songs could be released in the future, according to his recent collaborator Naughty Boy.