George Michael’s childhood friend suggests drugs contributed to the singer’s death

A post-mortem into the singer's death on Christmas Day was judged to be inconclusive.

A childhood friend of the late George Michael has suggested drugs may have been a contributing factor in the singer’s death.

The Wham!-turned-solo star was found dead at his home on Christmas Day, aged just 53. A post-mortem into his death was judged to be inconclusive. His family have since responded to suggestions that the singer-songwriter may have committed suicide.

Earlier this month, the Thames Valley Police issued a press release saying that they are looking to “establish facts” and are “taking statements” in relation to the singer’s passing.

Now Andros Georgiou, who grew up with George Michael and says the pair referred to one another as “cousins”, has shared his thoughts on what led to the singer’s death.

“I believe he had suicidal thoughts, because his mental health was all over the place. But I don’t believe this was suicide,” he said on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme.

“I just think he took too much of something, mixed with antidepressants and other drugs he was on – with alcohol. I think his heart just stopped beating.”

During the interview, Georgiou also described crack cocaine as one of Michael’s “favourite drugs”, but dismissed recent reports linking the singer to heroin abuse as “absolute rubbish”.

“I know that was the one drug he never touched,” he said.

It has been reported that George Michael had ‘three unreleased albums in the vaults‘ when he died and that he was planning to release a new record in 2017.

Meanwhile, a tribute to the late singer is reportedly being planned for next month’s BRIT Awards. This week, Biffy Clyro have revealed that George Michael once turned down an offer to collaborate with them.