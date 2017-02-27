George Michael’s ex-boyfriend speaks out for the first time since the singer’s death

Michael and Kenny Goss were in a relationship from 1996 to 2009.

George Michael‘s ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss has given his first interview since the singer’s death.

Texas-born Goss was in a relationship with the legendary British singer-songwriter from 1996 to 2009. He now runs the Goss-Michael Foundation, a collection of British contemporary art based in Dallas which uses profits to help up-and-coming artists.

Asked if there had ever been a moment when Michael broke his heart, Goss told the Dallas Morning News: “Oh, I don’t know of one. We just had a really good, sweet relationship.” Goss said their break-up “just what it was – we weren’t even mad at each other or anything like that.”

Goss also revealed that Michael had predicted that Donald Trump would win the US Presidential election even when Hillary Clinton looked like a clear frontrunner. “I told him, ‘Are you kidding me?'” Goss recalled. “‘There is no way that is going to happen.'”

Michael then replied: “‘Darlin,’ I’m sorry, but I really do believe it’s going to happen.'”

Goss spoke about Michael’s legendary generosity too, saying: “He just wrote huge checks, enormous ones. He gave away tens of millions of pounds to charity.”

It was recently reported that George Michael’s funeral could now be delayed until March because of toxicology tests.

The results of the tests are not expected until the end of February, The Sun reports, which means his family’s funeral plans are likely to be pushed back again. Michael’s body will only be released to his family once all tests have been carried out and a full inquest is completed.

Meanwhile, a track thought to be one of George Michael‘s last recorded songs could be released in the future, according to his recent collaborator Naughty Boy.