George Michael’s family respond to claims he committed suicide

George Michael‘s family have responded to claims that the late icon committed suicide.

After the Wham turned solo star was found dead at his home last week, aged just 53, a post-mortem into his death was found to be inconclusive. Then were later sent from the Twitter account of his partner Fadi Fawaz alleging that he had killed himself.

Now, Michael’s family have told Buzzfeed: “In the week since his tragic death there has been much comment and speculation concerning George and the circumstances surrounding his death. There will inevitably be more in the future. The family remain devastated by his passing and have no wish to comment in relation to any such speculation, whether current or in the future.”

“Not sure who that nasty close friend of George (sic) but I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed,” read the Tweets sent from Fawaz’ account. . “The only thing George wanted is to DIE. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed.

“We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day.”

Fawaz later told The Mirror that he was ‘shocked’ by the Tweets and believed that his Twitter has been hacked.

Meanwhile, Boy George then made headlines when he replied to Fawaz’ claims with: “Ok. ‘My computer got hacked’ is like ‘I’m bisexual’ or ‘I’m sniffing because I have allergies!”

He then fielded criticisms from fans who accused him of ‘mocking bisexuals’.