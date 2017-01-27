George Michael’s funeral ‘delayed’ by toxicology reports

The singer died on Christmas Day 2016

George Michael‘s funeral has reportedly been delayed as the coroner is still awaiting the results from toxicology tests.

Senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, has yet to open an inquest into the pop star’s death and Thames Valley Police have said they were still awaiting the results of toxicology tests on his body organs to ascertain if drug ingestion had played a factor in the singer’s death, reports The Daily Mirror.

Michael’s body will only be released to his family once all tests have been carried out and a full inquest is completed.

The 53-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day (December 25). He died of heart failure.

After carrying out a post-mortem examination in December, Thames Valley Police said that “further tests will now be carried out” and that “the results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks”.

Meanwhile, fans are campaigning for a special memorial bench dedicated to Michael near his home on Hampstead Heath.

An online petition has been launched to try and persuade the City of London Corporation, which manages the heath, to agree to the idea. The petition is close to reaching its 1,500 target.

Lead campaigner Tony Antoniou said the vast green open space was an important place for the star to relax and have “time to himself”.

Michael famously appeared in a scene with Ricky Gervais at Hampstead Heath for the Christmas Special of Extras in 2007.

The scene begins with Gervais – as Andy Millman – strolling through Hampstead Heath after an audition. He comes across “the waiting bench” and soon finds out it’s a spot for gay men to find sexual partners.

George Michael appears as himself, asking if there’s “any action” at the bench, before revealing he’s on his lunch break from community service. When Gervais asks him what he did, Michael reveals it was for fly-tipping Annie Lennox’s fridge-freezer.

When asked how he got caught by the police, Michael says “Sting called the fucking council because he’s a fucking do-gooder.” As he leaves the bench to check out another area of the park, he asks Gervais to “keep an eye out for paparazzi”.

Michael was previously caught engaged in a “lewd act” by a police officer in a toilet in Beverly Hills back in 1998.

The late singer pleaded no contest to the charge and was fined $810 and sentenced to 80 hours of community service. The arrest led Michael to reveal that he was gay.