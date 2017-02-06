George Michael’s funeral ‘could be delayed again’

The singer's body will only be released to his family once all tests have been carried out and a full inquest is completed.

George Michael‘s funeral could now be delayed until March because of toxicology tests, according to a report.

The results of the tests are not expected until the end of February, The Sun reports, which means his family’s funeral plans are likely to be pushed back again. Michael’s body will only be released to his family once all tests have been carried out and a full inquest is completed.

An unnamed source is quoted as saying: “In similar cases, toxicology tests can take around eight weeks, maybe a little longer, so I would have thought the results will come back towards the end of the month. There have been no new updates on the case — but from the moment of George’s death police have said it was not suspicious.”

The 53-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day (December 25). He died of heart failure.

After carrying out a post-mortem examination in December, Thames Valley Police said that “further tests will now be carried out” and that “the results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks”.

Meanwhile, fans are campaigning for a special memorial bench dedicated to Michael near his home on Hampstead Heath.

It has also been reported that one of the last songs Michael recorded, a collaboration with songwriter-producer Naughty Boy, could be released in the near future.