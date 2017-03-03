George W Bush doesn’t know who Beyoncé’s husband is

Poor Jay Z

Former US President George W Bush has revealed that he doesn’t know who Beyoncé is married to.

Bush appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, with the host quizzing him about popular culture after he claimed to not watch any television.

“So you don’t know that Beyoncé is pregnant,” Kimmel asked, with Bush responding: “No”.

Then Kimmel asked if Bush knew who Beyoncé’s husband is (aka Jay Z), leading Bush to again say “no”.

Bush does, however, know who Beyoncé herself is, saying: “She’s from Texas”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bush explained why it’s good for people to be able to laugh about themselves, with Kimmel quipping: “Tell that to the President”.

Watch below:

Earlier this week, Jimmy Kimmel explained his version of events from the Oscars Best Picture mix-up.

“As I’m sure you’ve at least heard, ‘La La Land’ was simultaneously the biggest winner and loser last night,” he joked. “Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway — it was the 50th anniversary of Bonnie and Clyde — they played Bonnie and Clyde, so the Academy asked them to present Best Picture.

“The biggest award of the night. It’s the last one they give out. So they come out — with the envelope — and here’s where the story starts.”

After showing a clip, he continued: “See what Warren did there? He was confused — so he let her read the winner. In other words, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus.”