Hear Gerard Way’s isolated vocals from My Chemical Romance’s ‘Helena’

Gerard Way‘s isolated vocals from My Chemical Romance classic ‘Helena’ have been revealed in a new video.

‘Helena’ was the third single from MCR’s 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. Listen to Way’s isolated vocals from the track below.

After My Chemical Romance split up in 2013, Gerard Way released his debut solo album ‘Hesitant Alien’ in 2014. Meanwhile, former MCR guitarist Ray Toro recently spoke to NME about the rumours of the band reuniting, and their relationship since they split. “Here and there I think we all probably miss making music together – but I think at the same time we’re all very focused on our current projects,” said Toro. “For me it’s a big step for me to finally get my record out, then also I’m planning on doing some touring next year. Frank is very busy with his projects, Mikey just put out a record, then Gerard is working on comics right now – so I think individually we’re all very much focused on what we have going on personally.”

Way recently shared an emotional message in which he looks forward to making his ‘weird’ new album, as well as paying tribute to George Michael and Carrie Fisher.

The former MCR frontman turned solo star and comic book creator took to his website to look back on 2016, as well as teasing that the year ahead could see him record new material.

“I am always writing music, I am very lucky that way—there is always an idea and something that inspires me, even if it takes me a minute to figure out what I want to say, which is what really creates the space between releases,” wrote Way. “I am about to convert a structure on our property into a recording studio, which actually won’t take a lot of work as the space is already pretty perfect. Great drums sounds and church ceilings. Secret echo chambers. I look forward to making some really weird stuff here, and mine for the really hard to get diamonds.”

He added: “Moving into the new year, my focus will become split into music and comics, now that Young Animal is running well (thanks to Molly and Jamie’s hard work, and Dan and Jim’s support) it gives me more breathing room to make sounds, some of which may even be connected to the comics.”

Speaking of those we lost, Way wrote: “Carrie Fisher. That was a kind of wake up call. It was another moment where I felt like just closing myself off again. Of course, like many people, I am a big fan of her work on screen, and she contributed a great deal to my childhood, but it was also her advocacy for mental health, her outspoken critique of celebrity and industry, and her openness about addiction that I always respected tremendously.

“And her way of being inspired me, opening the doors to talk about mental health. Even recently, I didn’t think labels were healthy in regards how it can position you to be some sort of tool for someone else’s agenda, but I have come to accept that sometimes, facing exactly what you are can be very liberating—it takes the power away from the bogeyman. I will miss her dearly.”

Way added: “And George Michael—a booming voice, an amazing talent, and a quietly charitable individual. Watching him struggle over the years with being in the public eye had been difficult, and eventually something I think everyone can now relate to, us all being in the public eye constantly. He inspired me in many ways. And we lost so many amazing and talented people this year, my thoughts are with all of them.”