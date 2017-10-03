Gerard Way reveals whether My Chemical Romance discussed returning during recent public reunion

Band split in 2013 but recently attended a show together

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has spoken about the band’s recent informal public reunion, revealing whether the band talked about getting back together or not.

The emo outfit split in 2013, with rumours of a potential reunion spreading last year when the band started to tease the 10th anniversary of classic album ‘The Black Parade’.

Then in May, the members reunited publicly to attend a show together. They were all seen in attendance at former guitarist Frank Iero’s gig with new band The Patience at Los Angeles’ Troubadour.

Speaking to i, Way said of the occasion: “We all got together recently and it was wonderful – we didn’t even talk about the band or playing shows again. I don’t know if anything will happen in the future, but what I do know is everyone has a really great life right now.”

“It’s a tricky thing, because you have four guys that really get along, and I think we all fully understand each other now and love each other,” he added.

“I think [My Chemical Romance] will always be there for us if we want it, but it adds a layer of stress. When something gets really big like that, it’s hard on you for many reasons, and it’s very stressful, so I wouldn’t want to disrupt anybody’s life right now.”

Way previously said that “wouldn’t rule out” the band reforming . However, Frank Iero later suggested that Way’s comments had been taken out of context.

Elsewhere in the i interview, Way said of his future plans: “The trick right now is figuring out how I can achieve all I need to and make music at the same time. And I also want to write a book, so I’m trying to weigh it all out.”