Gerard Way to release two new songs for Record Store Day 2017

Get ready for the first taster of his 'weird' new album

Gerard Way has announced that he’ll be releasing two brand new songs for Record Store Day 2017.

Next month will see the former My Chemical Romance turned solo star release the new tracks of ‘Into The Cave We Wander’ and ‘Pogi’s Cavern’ on Saturday 22 April.

The 12” picture disc comes in a clear vinyl sleeve and will be limited to just 5,000 copies worldwide.

“Two new recordings from Gerard Way have been written to go with the comic book series ‘CAVE CARSON HAS A CYBERNETIC EYE’ from DC’s Young Animal pop-up imprint,” reads the description. “The 12” picture disc comes in a clear vinyl sleeve and includes the following: a 32-page comic featuring an all-new three-page story by Gerard Way and Michael Allred – previews of four of DC’s Young Animal comics — ‘DOOM PATROL’, ‘SHADE’, ‘THE CHANGING GIRL’, ‘CAVE CARSON HAS A CYBERNETIC EYE’ and ‘MOTHER PANIC’ – and an 11”x 17” poster featuring characters from each of the series, drawn by Nick Derington.

“The songs were written and recorded with Ray Toro and produced by Doug McKean, Ray Toro and Gerard Way.”

Meanwhile, Way also recently told fans that he was working on a ‘weird’ new solo album.

“I am always writing music, I am very lucky that way—there is always an idea and something that inspires me, even if it takes me a minute to figure out what I want to say, which is what really creates the space between releases,” wrote Way. “I am about to convert a structure on our property into a recording studio, which actually won’t take a lot of work as the space is already pretty perfect. Great drums sounds and church ceilings. Secret echo chambers. I look forward to making some really weird stuff here, and mine for the really hard to get diamonds.”

He added: “Moving into the new year, my focus will become split into music and comics, now that Young Animal is running well (thanks to Molly and Jamie’s hard work, and Dan and Jim’s support) it gives me more breathing room to make sounds, some of which may even be connected to the comics.”