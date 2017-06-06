Gerard Way says a My Chemical Romance reunion is possible

Frontman states that he 'wouldn't count it out' but is planning a new solo record first

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has spoken about the possibility of the band reuniting in the future.

The emo outfit split in 2013, with rumours of a potential reunion spreading last year when the band started to tease the 10th anniversary of classic album ‘The Black Parade’.

Speaking now to Billboard, Way said: “I wouldn’t count [a reunion] out, but at the same time everybody’s doing stuff in their lives now that they’re really enjoying.”

“In some ways I don’t really miss it,” the singer added. “It had gotten so big it was very unwieldy. It took a toll on my mental life and personal life. The thing I’m happiest about right now is everybody’s relationships with each other are really strong. That’s more important than anything else to me.”

Way is preparing to release his new comic series, titled Doom Patrol, and explained how he is enjoying having the free time to explore visual art: “When I was in My Chemical Romance it was so busy all the time. The timing of it finally worked out; I hit this point after my first solo record (2014’s ‘Hesitant Alien’) where I said, ‘I think I want to write comics for a year or two’ and just focused on that, so that’s what I’ve been doing.”

He also revealed that he’s starting to plan a new solo record with “a bunch of stuff I’ve written over the past couple of years”. Way explained: “I’m just about to seriously figure out my schedule in terms of how many weeks I’m writing comics and how many weeks I’m writing music. There’s a plan to put something out; I don’t know when that’ll come, but the process is starting.”

My Chemical Romance reunited publicly last month to attend a show together.

Bassist Mikey Way also recently opened up about drug addiction and how the end of My Chemical Romance was “so dark”.

“I feel like that took everybody aback,” former guitarist Ray Toro recently told NME about the reunion rumours. “I don’t think we realised how dramatic that teaser trailer was. We were just looking for a cool way to announce the 10th anniversary – and we were all just blown away by the reaction.”

Toro continued: “It makes you feel really good, because you know so many years later your work is still appreciated and it’s finding a new audience. One of the things we hear a lot that is that people who weren’t even born when that album or when the band first started are somehow into us. I remember when I was in high school, listening to The Misfits. You’d never get to see them live back then but it ends up getting passed down and becomes almost mythical in a sense, so I think that’s pretty cool if that does happen with My Chem.”

He added: “Here and there I think we all probably miss making music together – but I think at the same time we’re all very focused on our current projects.”