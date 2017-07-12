Gerard Way’s comic ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is being turned into a Netflix series

Gerard Way‘s comic book ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is being turned into a live action Netflix series, it has been confirmed.

The former My Chemical Romance frontman turned solo star and comic book creator Way has been publishing ‘The Umbrella Academy’ with co-creator Gabriel Ba to much acclaim and success since 2011. Set in an alternate history where John F. Kennedy was never assassinated, the story follows a dysfunctional family with superpowers who are adopted by a man of gentry to save the world from ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

Back in 2009 the comic was set for a movie, but now Netflix have confirmed they will be turning it into a 10-part live-action series – due to hit screens in 2018.

“It’s really happening!” wrote Way on his official website. “Gabriel and I can’t wait to dive in and help make this a very memorable series with the team that is forming right now!”

In a statement, he later added: “I am thrilled that The Umbrella Academy has found a home at Netflix. I couldn’t think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Ba and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show.”

“What drew us to The Umbrella Academy is that it’s wholly unique, visual and stylized,” said Cindy Holland, VP of originals at Netflix. “These aren’t the usual superheroes, and this series will embrace the singular tone of the graphic novels — dark yet humorous, supernatural yet grounded in reality. We’re excited to see this world and introduce these unforgettable heroes to Netflix members around the globe.”

My Chemical Romance recently publicly reunited to attend a show together, before former guitarist Frank Iero downplayed rumours that the band would be reuniting to headline Reading & Leeds festival in 2018.